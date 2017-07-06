MLB trade rumors: Multiple teams eyeing Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman

The Blue Jays roster is dwindling. Troy Tulowitzki and Jose Bautista are both showing their age, Josh Donaldson isn't getting any younger and they lost Edwin Encarnacion last season which was a significant shot to their once potent lineup.

This current roster is not going to win a championship, and the addition of one piece at the trade deadline probably doesn't change that. So it's not suprising when ESPN's Buster Olney said the Blue Jays are considering blowing up their roster.



Our @Buster_ESPN tells @NaylorLandsberg that Shapiro/Atkins are prepared to make a "hard right-hand turn into retooling or rebuilding"

— David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 4, 2017



And while they are considering rebuilding they are also considering who they'd be willing to trade, or maybe in this case, who teams would be willing to trade for at this second?

The logical answer to that question would be young, affordable arms the likes of Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, and according to Olney who spoke to Naylor and Landsberg on TSN's 1050 in Toronto Tuesday, teams like the Cubs, Astros and Yankees are scouting Stroman right now in anticipation of him being available.

"The Cubs, the Astros, the Yankees all fit this category, who when they add a starting pitcher before the trade deadline, they want to not trade for rentals, someone who’s a free agent at the end of the year, but they’d rather focus on a controllable starter, someone that they can control beyond this year," he said. "And Marcus is not going to be eligible for free agency until after 2020 and so they’re definitely taking a look at him."

Now, no one on the Blue Jays has said they are shopping the 26-year-old starting pitcher yet, but considering the return any of the three teams mentioned before they would be fooling not to entertain the notion. The likes of Clint Frazier, Derek Fisher, Francis Martes, Justus Sheffield, Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease could all be available. Getting any two of those players back could be worth it.