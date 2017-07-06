DeAngelo Williams wants return to NFL, but won't accept deal from four teams

DeAngelo Williams is 34 years old and heading into his 12th season without a team. He'd like that to change, but not if it means getting a contract from one of four teams in the league.

DeAngelo Williams wants return to NFL, but won't accept deal from 4 teams

"I know that there's 28 teams out there that could use my services," Williams told Adam Schefter on the "Know Them From Adam" podcast.

Wait, 28? Schefter picked up on Williams not saying every team and asked him about it.

"I did rule out four teams," he said. "I'm going to let you put up a poll on your page to see which four teams they think it is. But there's 28 teams that could use my services. The other four are an automatic no."

While Williams didn't want to reveal which four teams he's ruled out on the podcast, he did say he was willing to tell Schefter if someone got it right. We know the Steelers aren't one of the four teams because Williams told Schefter he's open to a return to Pittsburgh. But as for the teams he doesn't want to play for? Well, you're going to have to guess.



On #KnowThemFromAdam podcast, @DeAngeloRB said there are 4 teams he refuses to play for.

Please list which 4 here:https://t.co/bkLzsXYZGt

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2017



So, let's take a stab at which four. First, I'd say the Patriots are on his do-not-sign list. He's been vocally against the team, calling them "certified cheaters" and saying "only Tom Brady likes the head coach." Second would be a return to the Panthers. Last February he tweeted a photo of the pink slip he was given after the Panthers released him, saying he uses it for motivation. There was also an ugly departure from the team.

Our third team guess goes to the Bengals, who Williams has stated his disdain towards in the past. During his time with the Steelers, the Bengals became a strong rival and a "professional hatred" was born.



I never really minded the Saints, Falcons, or Bucs, but I really don't like the Cincinnati Bengals. #HereWeGo

— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) September 15, 2016



The fourth guess goes to another Steelers rival: the Ravens. First of all, we know his daughters don't like the Ravens, and kids can have a major impact on how you make professional decisions. Secondly, well, honestly it's hard to find a definitive fourth team, but I feel it's a solid guess.

So my guesses for the four teams are: Patriots, Panthers, Bengals and Ravens.