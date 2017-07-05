The NRL is in "constant dialogue" with police as the governing body prepares to investigate allegations that Manly Sea Eagles breached the salary cap.

NRL to investigate Manly salary cap allegations

A Fairfax media report claimed that Manly were guilty of exceeding the cap by making secret payments to at least one player in previous seasons.

The NRL responded with a statement saying that its Integrity Unit will look into the allegations, but the league is not in possession of evidence of any violations which would warrant disciplinary action.

A spokesman added: "We are in constant dialogue with the police and will take action if it is warranted."

Manly have denied any wrongdoing and said there is no case to answer.

"The club doesn't answer or respond to unsubstantiated rumours, but is fiercely protective of its reputation in the sporting and business world," said a club statement.

"There are in fact no allegations that the club has been the subject of in relation to any components of the NRL salary cap or lower tier cap compliance.

"Quite the contrary, we recently had our 2017 mid-year salary cap audit completed by the NRL in record time and without adjustment.

"The club remains the benchmark in relation to both salary cap & playing roster management at all levels across the NRL, something we remain immensely proud of.

"This leading compliance position has been confirmed by the NRL over the past three years being the tenure of the current salary cap management team of the club."