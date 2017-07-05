Leonid Slutsky is targeting signing six or seven new players as he bids to return Hull City to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Slutsky targets 'six or seven' new faces to bolster Hull's promotion challenge

Former Russia coach Slutsky was named as Marco Silva's replacement at the KCOM Stadium last month, with the Portuguese having joined Watford following the Tigers' relegation from the top flight.

Hull have yet to make a signing since Slutsky was appointed, while the likes of Curtis Davies and Harry Maguire have been sold and the experienced Alex Bruce released.

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zahore is reported to be on Slutsky's wish list and, while the Russian refused to confirm that, he is keen to press on with recruitment and is happy to dip into the loan market if needs be.

"The biggest difference with England and Russia, in Russia with each transfer there is silence," he said when asked about Zahore.

"In England there is a lot of gossip, I think it's not good. Some players hear the information and change their decision. We have a list of players and on this list each player is very talented.

"It's not easy but we're working. When we have official information, you will know."

On how many players he wants to sign, he added: "I think six or seven and we have five loan options.

"It's two sides of one coin. I think five loan players is not enough. Sometimes loan players will be thinking about the future and not today, but today is the most important day in football. The coach doesn't have time for tomorrow.

"We are speaking about some players on loan and maybe we will have information because we need to do it before our [pre-season] trip to Portugal.

"It's not easy, it's a very difficult process, but believe me, now we are very close to some players."

Asked about his ambitions this season, the 46-year-old said: "Of course, promotion.

"It's a serious challenge, not only for me but for the players. It's not the first time Hull have been relegated, but I hope we will be a success and now I am happy with how each player reacts to my requirements."