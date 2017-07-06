Move over Paul Pogba – Lukas Podolski celebrates Japan move with his own Twitter emoji!

Germany international Lukas Podolski now has his own Twitter emoji to celebrate his move to the J-League.

Earlier this year, Paul Pogba became the first Premier League footballer to have his own emoji and now Poldi has joined the France International by being immortalised in pixel format.

The 32-year-old World Cup-winner completed his much-anticipated switch to Japanese football this week, joining Vissel Kobe.

And to mark his arrival in Asia, the social media platform will allow fans to mark his arrival with a bespoke emoji by using the hashtag #Poldi.