FC Goa have opted to retain Mandar Rao Dessai ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Indian Super League: Mandar Rao Dessai signs for FC Goa

The 25-year-old has been an integral part of FC Goa ever since the inaugural ISL edition in 2014 and was especially impressive in the 2015 edition when FC Goa reached the finals.

It seems like the new FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera has the left winger in his plans as the Gaurs plot to put a forgettable 2016 campaign behind them.

FC Goa also retained goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani earlier which now means FC Goa will have to enter the ISL player draft on July 7th from the third round, unless they don't retain a capped U21 player.

FC Goa President, Akshay Tandon said, “We are delighted to have been able to agree terms with Laxmikanth Kattimani and Mandar Rao Dessai. Both of them have defended the club’s crest since its inception and we couldn’t be happier that they will continue to do so for a further three years.

"Both of them have been vital pieces of the jigsaw in the past seasons and we expect them to continue in the same vein."

Mandar, who made his senior debut with Dempo, played on loan for Federation Cup champions Bengaluru FC in the previous season and was often deployed as a left wing-back by manager Albert Roca.

It remains to be seen how Sergio Lobera plans to utilise the versatile left-sided player.