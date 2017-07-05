Hines Ward is going to the Winter Olympics.

Hines Ward named ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics

The former Steelers receiver was named as an ambassador for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Ward, 41, was born in Seoul to a Korean mother and American father, but raised in Georgia.

"I have been blessed during the years of playing football and I am honored to be able to give back in some way to the Republic of Korea by supporting the Winter Games," Ward said in a statement released Tuesday. "It is going to be an amazing event and a fantastic chance to see the world’s top winter athletes perform in Korea."



I am honored to be named Honorary Goodwill Ambassador to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang South Korea.

— Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) July 4, 2017



After visiting Seoul in 2006, Ward established the Hines Ward Helping Hands Foundation, which helps mixed-race children in the Republic of Korea who have suffered discrimination. Former U.S. president Barack Obama appointed Ward as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2010.

"I know what it takes to perform at the highest level in your sport, and I know the dedication and effort that all the Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be putting in for PyeongChang 2018," Ward said. "There is nothing better than competing in front of a huge crowd, and I hope we can create that atmosphere for everyone who comes to take part in the Games."

MORE:

Watch: Colin Kaepernick goes 'home' to Ghana to find his independence



Ward spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Steelers and, since retiring, won "Dancing with the Stars" and has appeared in the 2012 Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises," as well as the popular AMC television series, "The Walking Dead." He also joined NBC Sports as a studio analyst shortly after announcing his retirement in 2012.

"Hines Ward is one of our most successful athletes, and we are very proud to have him as a Games ambassador," POCOG President Lee Hee-Beom said. "He has been a strong voice for important issues in our country, so we are very happy that he is now going to be a voice for PyeongChang 2018 as well."