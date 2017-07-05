Struggling AFC Leopards sack technical bench members

AFC Leopards have parted ways with Team Manager Tonny Lidonde under unclear circumstances.

Lidonde and goalkeeper trainer Alex Mwangi became the first casualties to leave the troubled Ingwe side in the second leg of the league as the going continues to get tough for the club following a string of poor results in recent weeks.

Lidonde, who also played for Leopards, joined the side as Team manager in 2016 but was relieved of his duties under unclear circumstance alongside Mwangi, who has been with the club for barely seven months. “He is no longer with us,” a source within the club, who requested to remain anonymous told Goal on Tuesday.

Attempts to get comments from AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule or his Secretary General, Oscar Igaida bore no fruit as their phones went answered. This could trigger the many changes expected at the Den in the coming months with fans calling for resignation of entire National Executive Committee.

In their last AGM held over the weekend, AFC Leopards members passed a resolution that makes it tougher to kick out NEC members. In the new resolution, it will require over a third of the club registered members and two thirds of the branches’ support to kick out an official.

Ingwe are currently placed 12th on the table after collecting 16 points from 15 matches.