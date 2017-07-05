Freddie Freeman to rejoin Braves Tuesday, start at third base

After 935 career major league games at first base, Freddie Freeman is set to make his debut on the opposite side of the infield.

The Braves activated Freeman from the disabled list Tuesday and said he would start at third base against the Astros later in the day.

Freeman played nine innings at third base for Triple-A Gwinnett across two games Saturday and Monday. That marked his only game action at a position other than first base since he played five games at third in the Gulf Coast League in 2007.

But that's the side of the diamond Freeman will call home for now, thanks to Matt Adams' hot hitting since he was acquired to step in for Freeman after the All-Star suffered a broken wrist May 17.

Freeman was in the midst of an MVP-caliber season when he was injured, slashing .341/.461/.748 with 14 homers in 37 games. Adams, meanwhile, has a .285/.333/.589 slash line with 12 homers in 39 games since coming to Atlanta.

Now the second-place (albeit below .500) Braves will try to maximize their offensive output with both bats in the lineup.