Kyle Schwarber's Triple-A exile shouldn't last much longer.

Cubs could bring Kyle Schwarber back from Triple-A before All-Star break

Cubs officials indicated Tuesday that the slugger could return from a stint in Iowa by this weekend, though manager Joe Maddon said it won't happen before Thursday.

Jaron Madison, the team's director of player development, told the Chicago Tribune it is "not out of the question" that Schwarber returns before the All-Star break.

Schwarber is 10 for 30 with four home runs (good for a 1.193 OPS) since being demoted to Iowa on June 22 after a brutal start to the season. The Cubs had hoped a change of scenery and less pressure would help the 24-year-old work his way out of a miserable year at the plate that has left him with a .171/.295/.378 slash line and 75 strikeouts in 261 plate appearances.

Madison said the team still wants Schwarber to get some more Triple-A at-bats, but "He’s pretty close. I think he’s feeling good where he is."