The Kings' primary goal in free agency was adding some veteran leadership to an impressive young core. Sacramento accomplished that mission Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to deals with George Hill and Zach Randolph.

NBA free agency: Kings reportedly add George Hill, Zach Randolph

The Kings' three-year, $57 million deal with Hill was first reported by The Vertical, and word followed from ESPN minutes later that Randolph had agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract.

Hill, 31, has missed the playoffs only once in his NBA career. He'll be tasked with showing rookie De'Aaron Fox the ropes in the backcourt even as he comes off a career-best 16.9 points per game in 2016-17.

Randolph, 36, will join his fifth NBA team after spending the last eight seasons with the Grizzlies. He averaged 14.1 points in just 24.5 minutes per game last season.

The Kings had been in the mix for Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter, but adding Randolph and Hill ends that pursuit.