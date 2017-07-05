Sagan disqualified from Tour de France following Cavendish crash

Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France following an incident which resulted in Mark Cavendish being taken to hospital on stage four.

BREAKING NEWS: Sagan disqualified from Tour de France

World champion Sagan sprinted to a dramatic stage-three victory on Monday but endured very different emotions a day later, despite initially crossing the line second behind Arnaud Demare.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider caught Cavendish with an elbow in a frantic finish to the 207.5-kilometre route from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel, sending the Manxman crashing into barriers.

Cavendish said he was not optimistic that he would be able to continue in the most prestigious Grand Tour race as a result of his injuries and a Sagan's Tour is definitely over after the Commissaires Panel disqualified the Slovakian.

Tour Jury President Philippe Marien said: "We decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from Tour de France 2017, as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final metres of the sprint in Vittel."

Team Dimension Data rider Cavendish received treatment from Tour medical staff and was immediately sent to hospital for further checks.

The 30-time Tour stage-winner said: "I gotta get it [his injuries] looked at. I have to speak with Peter. Injury-wise I'm going to go and get it checked out.

"I will definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot. With the shoulder, it might be something to do with a previous injury, it's sat backwards so I'm not sure if I've done something to the ligament.

"I'm not a doctor but from the feelings I'm not optimistic. I get on with Peter well, but I don't get it... if he came across it's one thing, but the elbow... I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in like that.

"I get on with Peter, a crash is a crash, but I'd just like to know about the elbow."