NEW YORK — Sometimes the quietest moments are the most telling.

Justin Smoak won't talk about his All-Star season, but his Blue Jays teammates will

What truly illustrated that was the way Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak plopped down on the visiting clubhouse couch with an an audible, breathy sigh.

Less than 24 hours after being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Smoak enjoyed the few minutes of rest, sending out some texts and catching another baseball game on a clubhouse TV before heading back out onto the field for batting practice.

"It's been exciting. A little overwhelming," Smoak told Sporting News about his All-Star selection. With a long pause, and a small, tired smile, he continued. "But it's an exciting time for me and my family."

Many times when guys having breakout seasons, it's attributable to visible, on-field adjustments: maybe adding a leg kick, or removing one, or getting into a crouch in the stance, or an increased focus on plate discipline. But for newly minted All-Star Smoak, it's been about feeling OK in his own uniform.

"For me, it's just being comfortable," Smoak said before the start of the Jays' series vs. the Yankees. "Everybody there (in Toronto), the whole staff, our training staff, our clubhouse guys, they just make me feel at home.

"Everyone kind of gets weirded out by going to Canada, or being in another country — and I was too, at first. But after being there a few years now, I feel welcomed and comfortable."

Who can blame him? He was drafted by the A's in 2005 but didn't sign. He was the No. 11 overall pick in 2008 by the Rangers. He was traded to Seattle as the centerpiece prospect in 2010 for pitcher Cliff Lee.

Smoak never quite lived up to top-prospect expectations in a Mariners jersey, culminating in him being claimed off waivers in 2014 by Toronto. Then the Blue Jays non-tendered him. Then he re-signed with Toronto.

But before finding his home with the Jays, Seattle was a big cause of that discomfort: Smoak was never really given the opportunity to be "The Guy" in the Emerald City. In his four full seasons with the Mariners, he played in 466 of a possible 648 games. And while no one expects 162 games out of anyone anymore, Smoak never reached the customary 500 at-bats in any year with Seattle.

The prospect of playing time — whether it was injury-driven or managerial decisions — was something foreign to Smoak, and the importance of getting regular hacks was reaffirmed by his Blue Jays teammates.

"It's just him getting the opportunity to play every single day, getting consistent at-bats," Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin told SN. "I know that he wasn't playing regularly at first base (last season), he wasn't playing every day. It's tough. It's tough to be consistent when you're not getting consistent playing time.

"Now, it's just him making the best of the opportunity. What we're really just seeing, how much talent, how consistent he really is. It's like every at-bat he's hitting the ball hard. And that's impressive. It's hard work."

To Martin's point, with that playing time, Smoak is showcasing what he can do: His first All-Star appearance was bolstered on a .300 average and 22 homers in the first half, both career highs. He's got an OPS way over .900 and is on pace to shatter his previous career-high of .768. The playing time has certainly helped, and Martin said it's showed in his approach.

"It's not that he's swinging less aggressively, it just looks like there's less effort in his swing. It's letting him swing at the pitches he wants to. He's not chasing," Martin told SN.

"They threw the book out on him. You'd pitch him in, and then you'd throw him breaking balls down, below the zone. He's not swinging at those pitches anymore. He's forcing guys to throw strikes over the plate. With that power, with that raw power, and that swing, he's gonna crush the ball, and that's what he's doing."

Though Smoak played in 126 games last season, 82 were at first base. As with pitchers, position players like to know their roles. Being the Jays' everyday first baseman this year only helped Smoak.

The playing time and comfort were the catalysts for Smoak's breakout in 2017, but his positive, light attitude toward his teammates was always there.

"He's just a good teammate. He tries to keep things loose," Jays outfielder Jose Bautista told SN. "He's always messing around and joking around with the boys. He is shy, he's somewhat of an introvert, but he's got some Southern humor in him."

It was a recurring theme from Martin and Bautista. And of all the Jays players so willing to heap praise on Smoak, there's probably no player who Smoak has had an effect on more than outfielder Kevin Pillar.

The friendship that bloomed between he and Smoak off the field has left a mark on Pillar's career.

"He's been there to help me out. Especially through some tough times this year," Pillar told SN. "Having him, I could just call him and he'll say, 'Hey, I'm coming to your room.' And we'd just sit there talking about hunting or fishing or our families, or anything else we like to do. And he'll leave the room and you forget about yesterday's or today's failures. … He's been more of a mentor to me than I've been able to help him out. He's been awesome to be able to lean on."

And that mentality hasn't changed, even through the big season.

"Even now with all the success he's had, you would never know he's an All-Star," Pillar said. "The way he walks around here, the way he carries himself, the way he presents himself. When you call him 'All-Star' or you congratulate him, he's kinda shy about it.

"No one in here is more deserving than this guy. He's been a true professional."

There's no big secret to Smoak's success. There's no a-ha moment or epiphany or light bulb. Just another good baseball guy given the opportunity to play and to rake — and he has.

Baseball often teaches us that sometimes the best remedy is patience, time and dedication. It's no different now.

It's just Smoak. No mirrors.