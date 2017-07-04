Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan

News

Manchester City defender Angelino will spend another season out on loan after agreeing a temporary switch to NAC Breda.

The Spanish left-back joined City in 2013 and has previously enjoyed loan spells at New York City and Mallorca.

Angelino is yet to make a Premier League appearance but has featured for City in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

However, with his first-team chances still seemingly limited under Pep Guardiola next season, City have sanctioned a switch to NAC – promoted to the Eredivisie last season – for the coming campaign.

Goal understands that City are chasing as many as four full-back targets, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Ryan Bertrand being lined up by the Premier League side.

