Rugby Union: Jared Payne doubtful for Lions decider due to ongoing migraines

Jared Payne is unlikely to play a part in the deciding British and Irish Lions Test against New Zealand as he struggles with migraines.

The Ireland back has not featured for Warren Gatland's tourists since the 34-6 victory over the Chiefs on June 20, when he scored his only try in three appearances.

A head injury sustained in that match kept Payne out of the opening two Tests and Lions head of medicine Dr Eanna Falvey confirmed he remains absent from training.

"Jared is undergoing some tests independent of concussion at the moment, he's had migraines," Dr Falvey said.

"He had a bang in the Chiefs game from which he recovered fully, he was fully cleared from concussion in the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) process and a subsequent specialist review.

"But he's been struggling with migraine and that's an independent process since then.

"Thankfully all his tests have been good, there's nothing concerning there but he's suffering for migranous symptoms at the moment.

"The specialist who saw him in Wellington is quite happy with him. We have a couple more minor tests to do which are still outstanding, that will give us more idea of when he'll (return).

"There's nothing of concern at the moment, it's just while he still has a headache he won’t be training at the moment."