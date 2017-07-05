Germany international Lukas Podolski begins a new adventure this week, ready to brave a whole new world after completing his much-anticipated switch to Japan with J.League side Vissel Kobe.

WATCH: Is Podolski the coolest player in the world?

And it’s safe to say the former Bayern Munich and Arsenal star has been doing all he can to cross the cultural divide.

Lukas Podolski Is Podolski the coolest player in the world? Posted by Goal.com on Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Goal dropped in on Podolski last week to find the 32-year-old deep in training, desperate to ensure his adaptation goes as smoothly as possible.

From origami to the way of the samurai, check out our exclusive video below for proof that the J.League’s latest superstar has arrived ready to roll a whole lot more than just sushi.