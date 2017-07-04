Kelantan's Fahmi takes responsibility for defeat to Sarawak

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Following Kelantan's 2-0 defeat to Sarawak in their Super League match on Saturday, goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat has publicly apologised for the result.

In the match that was held in Kota Bharu, Fahmi allowed Demerson to get in front of a freekick to nod the ball past him in the 12th minute, before allowing Mateo Roskam to chip the ball over him from outside the box in the 35th minute.

His apology was posted on the club's social media on Monday.

"Out of the feeling of responsibility for the defeat on Saturday, I would like to ask for my teammates and the fans' apology, especially the loyal fans who turned up to the stadium despite the torrential rain.

"But let us focus on the match tomorrow (against UiTM FC on Tuesday), and may victory be ours!" wrote the Malaysia international.

On Tuesday, the Red Warriors will open their Malaysia Cup campaign in Group C against Premier League side UiTM at home.