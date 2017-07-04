Tiger Woods has completed the next step to regaining his health and possibly one day returning to golf.

Tiger Woods completes 'intensive program'

Woods has not played in a professional event since February due to back trouble and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes on May 29 in Jupiter, Florida.

The 14-time major winner attributed his condition to an "unexpected reaction" to the mix of medications he was on following back surgery.

Woods said last month he was receiving professional help to manage his medications and issued a further update on Monday.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," Woods said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received."

Woods was unable to attend last week's Quicken Loans National, hosted by his foundation.