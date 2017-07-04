Nick Young has only been to the playoffs twice in his 10-year career. The Bean Burrito would like to take the Swaggy P train back to the postseason and is trying to find the right fit.

NBA free agency: Warriors, Timberwolves among teams interested in Nick Young

After opting out of his contract with the Lakers last month, Young has said he wants to sign with a playoff contender. While several teams are reportedly interested in signing the 6-7 guard, who has averaged 12 points per game over his career, there are two clubs that seem to be the favorites in landing his services.

The Warriors and Timberwolves appear to be at the top of the list.

Golden State would give the 32-year-old Young his best chance at a title after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons and claiming two championships. Young would be an excellent replacement for Ian Clark, who is likely done in Oakland. Young could add some depth and be a nice complement to Golden State's "Splash Brothers" of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Young is a "serious candidate" for a portion of Golden State's $5.2 million exception, according to ESPN.

MORE:

Timberwolves, Taj Gibson agree to 2-year, $28M deal, reports say



The T-wolves are like every other team in the Western Conference — trying to accumulate All-Stars to catch up to Golden State's talented roster that includes Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguadola and reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Minnesota acquired Jimmy Butler from Chicago and signed Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson in free agency. The Timberwolves do need a guard after trading Ricky Rubio to Utah for a first-round pick in next year's draft.

The Pelicans and Thunder are other teams interested in Young, according to the Los Angeles Daily News, so there are plenty of cities where Young can take the Swaggy P show. He also does not appear to be in any big hurry to make a decision.