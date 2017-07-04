Huddersfield target Palmer signs new Chelsea deal

Young Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has signed a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town as he helped the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League.

Goal understands David Wagner is keen to bring Palmer back to the John Smith's Stadium this season while trying to buy team-mate Izzy Brown for £8 million.



4 more years @Chelseafc Thank you to my parents for sorting my new deal! Buzzing for the new season to start now #SuperAgents #KP45 pic.twitter.com/e1uweFAgcq

— Kasey (@kaseypalmer45) July 3, 2017



Revealing his new contract on Twitter, he wrote: "Four more years @ChelseaFC. Thank you to my parents for sorting my new deal! Buzzing for the new season to start now."

Palmer helped England's Under-20's win the Toulon Tournament in 2016 but was left out of Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad for this summer's European Championship.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah ahead of him in the pecking order.