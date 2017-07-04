Russell Domingo confirmed on Monday he has reapplied for the position of South Africa head coach.

Domingo confirms reapplication for Proteas coaching post

Domingo's deal to coach the Proteas expires in August following the team's tour of England and a process - involving former national team bosses Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons - is under way to determine who will take charge of South Africa thereafter.

Ahead of the first Test with England at Lord's, Domingo told reporters: "I have forwarded my application form and I have gone through an interview.

"It's a fantastic honour to work with this team. I've loved my time with it and hopefully I can continue. If not, it's in the best interests of the team."

Domingo added: "Player support is massively important. The most important support that you need is from your players. We work with these players day in, day out. I've loved my time working with them and, obviously, by the support they've shown, they've enjoyed what we've offered the team, so that is satisfying.

"I'll be honest with you, if that is it, then so be it. That's cool. It's out of my control. It's not something I go to bed thinking about or wake up in the morning thinking about. It's not something that generally affects me.

"The way I see it is that there's due process that needs to take place. They need to decide if I'm the right guy to take the team forward and so be it. That's how it is."

South Africa begin their Test series with England on Thursday.