You can't win the Stanley Cup during the summer. However, you can help build a playoff contender during the offseason.

Stars land Radulov, but Dallas GM says big summer 'doesn't guarantee anything'

Stars general manager Jim Nill is banking on this old hockey adage, hoping a series of bold moves this summer vaults his club back into contention next season.

On Monday, Nill and the Stars landed arguably the most coveted forward on the free agent market, signing right wing Alexander Radulov to a five-year, $31.25 million contract. Radulov's addition follows those of goaltender Ben Bishop, defenseman Marc Methot and center Martin Hanzal, all of whom were acquired in trades or signed as free agents by Dallas this summer, not to mention the hiring of head coach Ken Hitchcock.

"We're excited about these moves, but we're going to work now. It doesn't guarantee anything," Nill said on a conference call with reporters Monday. "We like what we have on paper, but in the end the goal for us is to be a contender every year, get in the playoffs every year. We've put ourselves in a good position, but we still have to go out and do it."

Spoken like a man whose team finished out of the playoffs with the sixth-worst record in the NHL last year despite having star players like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza on its roster. In fact, the Stars missed the playoffs two of the past three seasons and in seven of the last nine even with some decent talent, so the GM's take-nothing-for-granted attitude is to be expected.

But the four pickups since the season ended provide a major upgrade in important areas of the team. Bishop provides a true No. 1 goalie after Dallas allowed the second-most goals in the league last year. Methot slides in on the top defense pairing with John Klingberg in a similar role he previously played alongside Erik Karlsson with the Senators. Hanzal is a big, solid two-way center who will help at both ends of the rink. And Radulov is a special offensive talent, who plays with equal parts grit and flair.

"He has high-end skill, is a strong skater and it's important we keep our speed in our lineup because that's how we're kind of built, and we're adding a heavy body. He's a strong man," Nill said of Radulov, who turns 31-years-old on Wednesday. "We're adding an elite player to our lineup."

Though he's had somewhat of a mercurial past, leaving the Predators for the KHL while in the middle of a contract years ago, Radulov is a world-class talent. He won the KHL's most valuable player award three years running and four times overall before returning to the NHL last season with the Canadiens, scoring 18 goals and 54 points.

After rocky negotiations with the Canadiens, Radulov became enchanted with the Stars, in part by their substantial contract commitment and in part by the roster they've been improving before his signing.



The Stars acquire D Marc Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for G Dylan Ferguson & a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Qf1CumiQWN

— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 27, 2017



"No doubt that was huge part of it," Radulov said of the recent additions. "You always want to play for the team that has a chance to win, and I really see that in Dallas. Yes, they've had a few tough years in the past, but we all know the players they had, and now they added the goalie, the defenseman, and another centerman. When you see that you see a team that really wants to win."

Winning the offseason is not the goal, however — though the Stars may very well have accomplished that. Winning in the fall and all the way through next spring will be the true test of success.