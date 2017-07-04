Carragher trolls Everton's off-season signings on Twiiter

It's safe to say Jamie Carragher is not impressed with Everton's off-season transfer arrivals thus far!

Everton sign Sandro from Malaga

The former Liverpool defender trolled the Reds' Merseyside rivals on Twitter, posting a picture of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in some choice headwear with the caption: "When Everton sign 4/5 players but none of them would make the Liverpool team!"



When Everton sign 4/5 players but none of them would make the Liverpool team! pic.twitter.com/IFJgqE0fne

— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2017



Everton announced the signing of Sandro Ramirez from Malaga on Monday, but Carragher clearly isn't sweating the Toffees' new Spain U-21 international striker.

Following Carragher's tweet, Everton announced yet another signing: England international centre-back Michael Keane from Burnley.

In addition to Sandro and Keane, Everton have also added Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru so far in the close-season.

For Carragher, though, it's going to take much more than that for Everton to better their seventh-place finish in 2016-17.