NFL's best active players by jersey number, from 1 to 99
What's in a number? NFL players take pride in the digits they wear on their jerseys. Those numbers represent them as much as their last names do, and players are associated with them forever.
But of the league's current players, who is the best at each number? Some, such as No. 12 and No. 21, present epic competitions. Others, like those in the 40s, have few viable contenders.
From 1 to 99, here's who Sporting News backs most for the 2017 season.
1
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Superman felt his first Kryptonite in 2016, but he’s still the one here.
2
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
The reigning NFL MVP is second to none as he keeps deuce high.
3
Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Good things come in threes, and so far, Wilson is holding off Jameis Winston.
4
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
The four is a little stronger with Carr than it is with fellow young stud Dak Prescott and still very much active Adam Vinatieri.
5
Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
Flacco may get some flack, but as a Super Bowl winner, he’s always five by five.
6
Johnny Hekker, P, Rams
With Jay Cutler’s NFL career deep-sixed, it’s time for some punter love.
7
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Big Ben has limited time, but it’s always seven o’clock.
8
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
So far, he’s the guy, but Marcus Mariota can soon be the greater eight.
9
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Tony Romo is gone, but Matthew Stafford and Justin Tucker are also fine nines.
10
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
Eli Manning and Tyreek Hill have their cases, but Nuk is the top 10.
11
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
This is the only guy who can keep Larry Fitzgerald from 11 heaven.
12
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck picked the wrong time to mess with 12.
13
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
There’s a Mike (Evans) and a Michael (Thomas) gaining on him, but Odell is still the luckiest 13.
14
Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
With Landry gone prime time, the fortnight no longer belongs to Andy Dalton.
15
Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
Brandon Marshall has had the ides for a while, but now it’s A-Rob’s job.
16
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
Lockett rockets up here as the sweetest of them all.
17
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
He’s never been just 17 — you know what I mean?
18
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
Once Peyton Manning rode, Green got our vote.
19
Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
Nineteen still looks good on him for another NFC South team.
20
Janoris Jenkins, CB, Giants
Score the first of a few winning numbers for the Giants’ secondary.
21
Landon Collins, S, Giants
You know he’s really hit blackjack when Ezekiel Elliott, Patrick Peterson, Malcolm Butler, Aqib Talib and A.J. Bouye are fellow aces.
22
Marcus Peters, CB, Chiefs
Deuces are wild with this free-wheeling interceptor of men.
23
Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
The way Jay can be the NFL’s version of Michael or LeBron.
24
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
Marshawn Lynch and Darrelle Revis, give it up for the new kid.
25
Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos
Beyond the hype, he’s really this man over Richard Sherman.
26
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
Ring the Bell: He still owns his number.
27
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
He hasn’t played a down yet, but we feel something special right away.
28
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles are too old for this with their new teams, so it’s time to pass the torch.
29
Eric Berry, S, Chiefs
This is a Berry easy choice.
30
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
He’s hoping to be a Gurley among boys in Year 3.
31
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
Kam Chancellor has been dethroned by a new division darling.
32
Eric Weddle, S, Ravens
Weddle wore this while he was dominating for the Chargers, too.
33
Jamal Adams, S, Jets
Wearing what he did at LSU, we can already smell DROY.
34
Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
OK, he’s not Walter Payton, but at least Cleveland made it with someone.
35
Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
The Bills won’t like seeing him run that number against them.
36
Su'a Cravens, S, Redskins
They’re expecting big things from him in his move to safety.
37
Johnathan Cyprien, S, Titans
Cyprien stayed to make an impact in the AFC South with another alliterative attack.
38
Ron Parker, S, Chiefs
Make the Chiefs 2-for-2 with starting safeties on this list.
39
Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
You can bet Baltimore likes him a lot more running for than against it.
40
Delvin Breaux, CB, Saints
What up, Breaux? New Orleans really needs you back healthy.
41
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB, Giants
A corner, a safety and a nickel? Strength in numbers, Big Blue.
42
Morgan Burnett, S, Packers
He’s the leader of many Pack players on this list.
43
Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
He can probably be spry until he reaches that number in age, too.
44
Vic Beasley, OLB, Falcons
Weird defensive numbers equal unique defensive distinctions.
45
Deion Jones, ILB, Falcons
Just because he couldn’t let Vic Beasley have all the Falcons fun.
46
James Develin, FB, Patriots
Fullbacks wear born to wear this number.
47
Jake Ryan, ILB, Packers
Not to be confused with that that guy in Sixteen Candles.
48
Bud Dupree, OLB, Steelers
Come on and take a Dupree ride with a budding young pass rusher.
49
Sam Acho, OLB, Bears
The former Cardinals starter is a valuable, versatile backup.
50
Sean Lee, OLB, Cowboys
Call him Sergeant Lee of the Dallas 5-0.
51
Alex Mack, C, Falcons
The debut of the Mack, who has no secret life.
52
Khalil Mack, DE/OLB, Raiders
It’s the return of the Mack.
53
NaVorro Bowman, LB, 49ers
Take a bow, NaVorro, and come back strong in a new defense.
54
Bobby Wagner, ILB, Seahawks
It’s hard to fine someone more Wagnerian in the NFL.
55
Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles
This edge guy edged out the Cardinals’ Chandler Jones.
56
Derrick Johnson, ILB, Chiefs
Johnson will come back healthy to do the original LT proud.
57
Lorenzo Alexander, OLB, Bills
He’s still a goodie, and no, he’s not as old as that number.
58
Von Miller, OLB, Broncos
This number is all Von.
59
Luke Kuechly, ILB, Panthers
This number is all Luke.
60
Max Unger, C, Saints
Their offensive line can go under without him back soon.
61
Marcus Cannon, T, Patriots
It’s about time to sing his praises.
62
Jason Kelce, C, Eagles
Now the trick is holding on to his job through camp.
63
Brandon Fusco, G, 49ers
He carries the same number from the Vikings, looking for a rebound season.
64
Richie Incognito, G, Bills
Now everyone knows his number and his name.
65
Cody Whitehair, C, Bears
Not to be confused with his last name, he’s a young blocking stud.
66
David DeCastro, G, Steelers
One more six, and he’ll cast an evil blocking spell on all of us.
67
Ryan Kalil, C, Panthers
Where there’s an older Kalil, there’s this number.
68
Andrew Norwell, G, Panthers
Norwell keeps on playing well as a great 68.
69
David Bakhtiari, T, Packers
With no Jared Allen, Bakhtiari has full backing.
70
Zack Martin, G, Cowboys
Here comes the run of Dallas offensive linemen.
71
Trent Williams, T, Redskins
He’s now the man over division rival Jason Peters.
72
Travis Frederick, C, Cowboys
Dallas scores another, this time over Michael Bennett and Donald Penn.
73
Marshal Yanda, G, Ravens
Poor Joe Thomas, not being the best offensive line number in his own division.
74
Anthony Castonzo, T, Colts
We’re turning this over to him instead of the 49ers’ Joe Staley.
75
Bryan Bulaga, T, Packers
Green Bay makes it bookends on this list.
76
Mike Daniels, DE, Packers
More line love for the Cheeseheads.
77
Tyron Smith, T, Cowboys
Smith gives Dallas three offensive linemen on the list, as he gets the nod over Nate Solder, Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Lewan.
78
Jack Conklin, T, Titans
He wasted no time owning this number as a rookie.
79
Brandon Brooks, G, Eagles
The Texans miss him a lot more than they would like to admit.
80
Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
He’s got a bigger role coming up, enough to edge new Packer Martellus Bennett.
81
Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
It was either him or Bears wideout Cameron Meredith in a close one.
82
Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
“Best active” means Walker walks away with this over Jason Witten.
83
Willie Snead, WR, Saints
Snead is sneaky-good, and it’s time to know more about it.
84
Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
Always bet on Brown.
85
Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
A number that will live in Canton.
86
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
Reed and react differently, we dare you.
87
Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
He’s done it longer than Travis Kelce, and more recently, he's done it healthier than Rob Gronkowski.
88
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
Dez Bryant, Jimmy Graham and Demaryius Thomas all would have claim to this in the past, but no one has played better than not-so-old Olsen of late.
89
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
He probably already knew he was the best at his number.
90
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Texans
There’s no Clowney question: He’s arrived in the NFL.
91
Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles
It took a heavyweight to displace Cameron Wake. Cox qualifies.
92
James Harrison, OLB, Steelers
He's still crazy-good at edge rushing the passer after all these years.
93
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins
Calais Campbell and Gerald McCoy are big, strong competition, but Suh suits this best.
94
Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints
He never will be confused with Jordan Cameron ever again.
95
Kyle Williams, DT, Bills
Myles Garrett is about to take the torch from him soon.
96
Muhammad Wilkerson, DE, Jets
Turn that number upside down, and it’s still Wilkerson.
97
Geno Atkins, DT, Bengals
Now that he’s healthy again, he’s wreaking havoc again. Don’t call him an old 97.
98
Damon Harrison, DT, Giants
"Big Snack" gets his just desserts, space eating his cake.
99
Aaron Donald, DT, Rams
What, no J.J. Watt? The NFL’s Gretzky no longer is a given, with Joey Bosa, Kawann Short and Jurrell Casey all having cases. But the dominant Donald is the best closer for 2017.