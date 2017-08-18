NFL's best active players by jersey number, from 1 to 99

News

    What's in a number? NFL players take pride in the digits they wear on their jerseys. Those numbers represent them as much as their last names do, and players are associated with them forever.

    But of the league's current players, who is the best at each number? Some, such as No. 12 and No. 21, present epic competitions. Others, like those in the 40s, have few viable contenders.

    From 1 to 99, here's who Sporting News backs most for the 2017 season.



  • 1
    Cam Newton, QB, Panthers


    Superman felt his first Kryptonite in 2016, but he’s still the one here.



  • 2
    Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons


    The reigning NFL MVP is second to none as he keeps deuce high.



  • 3
    Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks


    Good things come in threes, and so far, Wilson is holding off Jameis Winston.



  • 4
    Derek Carr, QB, Raiders


    The four is a little stronger with Carr than it is with fellow young stud Dak Prescott and still very much active Adam Vinatieri.



  • 5
    Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens


    Flacco may get some flack, but as a Super Bowl winner, he’s always five by five.



  • 6
    Johnny Hekker, P, Rams


    With Jay Cutler’s NFL career deep-sixed, it’s time for some punter love.



  • 7
    Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers


    Big Ben has limited time, but it’s always seven o’clock.



  • 8
    Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins


    So far, he’s the guy, but Marcus Mariota can soon be the greater eight.



  • 9
    Drew Brees, QB, Saints


    Tony Romo is gone, but Matthew Stafford and Justin Tucker are also fine nines.



  • 10
    DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans


    Eli Manning and Tyreek Hill have their cases, but Nuk is the top 10.



  • 11
    Julio Jones, WR, Falcons


    This is the only guy who can keep Larry Fitzgerald from 11 heaven.



  • 12
    Tom Brady, QB, Patriots


    Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck picked the wrong time to mess with 12.



  • 13
    Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants


    There’s a Mike (Evans) and a Michael (Thomas) gaining on him, but Odell is still the luckiest 13.



  • 14
    Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins


    With Landry gone prime time, the fortnight no longer belongs to Andy Dalton.



  • 15
    Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars


    Brandon Marshall has had the ides for a while, but now it’s A-Rob’s job.



  • 16
    Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks


    Lockett rockets up here as the sweetest of them all.



  • 17
    Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers


    He’s never been just 17 — you know what I mean?



  • 18
    A.J. Green, WR, Bengals


    Once Peyton Manning rode, Green got our vote.



  • 19
    Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints


    Nineteen still looks good on him for another NFC South team.



  • 20
    Janoris Jenkins, CB, Giants


    Score the first of a few winning numbers for the Giants’ secondary.



  • 21
    Landon Collins, S, Giants


    You know he’s really hit blackjack when Ezekiel Elliott, Patrick Peterson, Malcolm Butler, Aqib Talib and A.J. Bouye are fellow aces.



  • 22
    Marcus Peters, CB, Chiefs


    Deuces are wild with this free-wheeling interceptor of men.



  • 23
    Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins


    The way Jay can be the NFL’s version of Michael or LeBron.



  • 24
    Jordan Howard, RB, Bears


    Marshawn Lynch and Darrelle Revis, give it up for the new kid.



  • 25
    Chris Harris Jr., CB, Broncos


    Beyond the hype, he’s really this man over Richard Sherman.



  • 26
    Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers


    Ring the Bell: He still owns his number.



  • 27
    Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars


    He hasn’t played a down yet, but we feel something special right away.



  • 28
    Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers


    Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles are too old for this with their new teams, so it’s time to pass the torch.



  • 29
    Eric Berry, S, Chiefs


    This is a Berry easy choice.



  • 30
    Todd Gurley, RB, Rams


    He’s hoping to be a Gurley among boys in Year 3.



  • 31
    David Johnson, RB, Cardinals


    Kam Chancellor has been dethroned by a new division darling.



  • 32
    Eric Weddle, S, Ravens


    Weddle wore this while he was dominating for the Chargers, too.



  • 33
    Jamal Adams, S, Jets


    Wearing what he did at LSU, we can already smell DROY.



  • 34
    Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns


    OK, he’s not Walter Payton, but at least Cleveland made it with someone.



  • 35
    Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots


    The Bills won’t like seeing him run that number against them.



  • 36
    Su'a Cravens, S, Redskins


    They’re expecting big things from him in his move to safety.



  • 37
    Johnathan Cyprien, S, Titans


    Cyprien stayed to make an impact in the AFC South with another alliterative attack.



  • 38
    Ron Parker, S, Chiefs


    Make the Chiefs 2-for-2 with starting safeties on this list.



  • 39
    Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens


    You can bet Baltimore likes him a lot more running for than against it.



  • 40
    Delvin Breaux, CB, Saints


    What up, Breaux? New Orleans really needs you back healthy.



  • 41
    Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB, Giants


    A corner, a safety and a nickel? Strength in numbers, Big Blue.



  • 42
    Morgan Burnett, S, Packers


    He’s the leader of many Pack players on this list.



  • 43
    Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles


    He can probably be spry until he reaches that number in age, too.



  • 44
    Vic Beasley, OLB, Falcons


    Weird defensive numbers equal unique defensive distinctions.



  • 45
    Deion Jones, ILB, Falcons


    Just because he couldn’t let Vic Beasley have all the Falcons fun.



  • 46
    James Develin, FB, Patriots


    Fullbacks wear born to wear this number.



  • 47
    Jake Ryan, ILB, Packers


    Not to be confused with that that guy in Sixteen Candles.



  • 48
    Bud Dupree, OLB, Steelers


    Come on and take a Dupree ride with a budding young pass rusher.



  • 49
    Sam Acho, OLB, Bears


    The former Cardinals starter is a valuable, versatile backup.



  • 50
    Sean Lee, OLB, Cowboys


    Call him Sergeant Lee of the Dallas 5-0.



  • 51
    Alex Mack, C, Falcons


    The debut of the Mack, who has no secret life.



  • 52
    Khalil Mack, DE/OLB, Raiders


    It’s the return of the Mack.



  • 53
    NaVorro Bowman, LB, 49ers


    Take a bow, NaVorro, and come back strong in a new defense.



  • 54
    Bobby Wagner, ILB, Seahawks


    It’s hard to fine someone more Wagnerian in the NFL.



  • 55
    Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles


    This edge guy edged out the Cardinals’ Chandler Jones.



  • 56
    Derrick Johnson, ILB, Chiefs


    Johnson will come back healthy to do the original LT proud.



  • 57
    Lorenzo Alexander, OLB, Bills


    He’s still a goodie, and no, he’s not as old as that number.



  • 58
    Von Miller, OLB, Broncos


    This number is all Von.



  • 59
    Luke Kuechly, ILB, Panthers


    This number is all Luke.



  • 60
    Max Unger, C, Saints


    Their offensive line can go under without him back soon.



  • 61
    Marcus Cannon, T, Patriots


    It’s about time to sing his praises.



  • 62
    Jason Kelce, C, Eagles


    Now the trick is holding on to his job through camp.



  • 63
    Brandon Fusco, G, 49ers


    He carries the same number from the Vikings, looking for a rebound season.



  • 64
    Richie Incognito, G, Bills


    Now everyone knows his number and his name.



  • 65
    Cody Whitehair, C, Bears


    Not to be confused with his last name, he’s a young blocking stud.



  • 66
    David DeCastro, G, Steelers


    One more six, and he’ll cast an evil blocking spell on all of us.



  • 67
    Ryan Kalil, C, Panthers


    Where there’s an older Kalil, there’s this number.



  • 68
    Andrew Norwell, G, Panthers


    Norwell keeps on playing well as a great 68.



  • 69
    David Bakhtiari, T, Packers


    With no Jared Allen, Bakhtiari has full backing.



  • 70
    Zack Martin, G, Cowboys


    Here comes the run of Dallas offensive linemen.



  • 71
    Trent Williams, T, Redskins


    He’s now the man over division rival Jason Peters.



  • 72
    Travis Frederick, C, Cowboys


    Dallas scores another, this time over Michael Bennett and Donald Penn.



  • 73
    Marshal Yanda, G, Ravens


    Poor Joe Thomas, not being the best offensive line number in his own division.



  • 74
    Anthony Castonzo, T, Colts


    We’re turning this over to him instead of the 49ers’ Joe Staley.



  • 75
    Bryan Bulaga, T, Packers


    Green Bay makes it bookends on this list.



  • 76
    Mike Daniels, DE, Packers


    More line love for the Cheeseheads.



  • 77
    Tyron Smith, T, Cowboys


    Smith gives Dallas three offensive linemen on the list, as he gets the nod over Nate Solder, Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Lewan.



  • 78
    Jack Conklin, T, Titans


    He wasted no time owning this number as a rookie.



  • 79
    Brandon Brooks, G, Eagles


    The Texans miss him a lot more than they would like to admit.



  • 80
    Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins


    He’s got a bigger role coming up, enough to edge new Packer Martellus Bennett.



  • 81
    Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles


    It was either him or Bears wideout Cameron Meredith in a close one.



  • 82
    Delanie Walker, TE, Titans


    “Best active” means Walker walks away with this over Jason Witten.



  • 83
    Willie Snead, WR, Saints


    Snead is sneaky-good, and it’s time to know more about it.



  • 84
    Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers


    Always bet on Brown.



  • 85
    Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers


    A number that will live in Canton.



  • 86
    Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins


    Reed and react differently, we dare you.



  • 87
    Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers


    He’s done it longer than Travis Kelce, and more recently, he's done it healthier than Rob Gronkowski.



  • 88
    Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers


    Dez Bryant, Jimmy Graham and Demaryius Thomas all would have claim to this in the past, but no one has played better than not-so-old Olsen of late.



  • 89
    Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks


    He probably already knew he was the best at his number.



  • 90
    Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Texans


    There’s no Clowney question: He’s arrived in the NFL.



  • 91
    Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles


    It took a heavyweight to displace Cameron Wake. Cox qualifies.



  • 92
    James Harrison, OLB, Steelers


    He's still crazy-good at edge rushing the passer after all these years.



  • 93
    Ndamukong Suh, DT, Dolphins


    Calais Campbell and Gerald McCoy are big, strong competition, but Suh suits this best.



  • 94
    Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints


    He never will be confused with Jordan Cameron ever again.



  • 95
    Kyle Williams, DT, Bills


    Myles Garrett is about to take the torch from him soon.



  • 96
    Muhammad Wilkerson, DE, Jets


    Turn that number upside down, and it’s still Wilkerson.



  • 97
    Geno Atkins, DT, Bengals


    Now that he’s healthy again, he’s wreaking havoc again. Don’t call him an old 97.



  • 98
    Damon Harrison, DT, Giants


    "Big Snack" gets his just desserts, space eating his cake.



  • 99
    Aaron Donald, DT, Rams


    What, no J.J. Watt? The NFL’s Gretzky no longer is a given, with Joey Bosa, Kawann Short and Jurrell Casey all having cases. But the dominant Donald is the best closer for 2017.



