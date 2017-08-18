

NFL's best active players by jersey number, from 1 to 99



What's in a number? NFL players take pride in the digits they wear on their jerseys. Those numbers represent them as much as their last names do, and players are associated with them forever.

But of the league's current players, who is the best at each number? Some, such as No. 12 and No. 21, present epic competitions. Others, like those in the 40s, have few viable contenders.

From 1 to 99, here's who Sporting News backs most for the 2017 season.