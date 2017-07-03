Hachim Mastour was once tipped for big things, but has now been released by AC Milan after reaching the end of his contract.

Mastour's demise complete as YouTube sensation released by AC Milan

The 19-year-old joined the Rossoneri’s academy ranks in 2012 and within a couple of years was making headlines for his freestyle skills on YouTube, as he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Barcelona superstar Neymar.

What happened to Hachim Mastour?

Clarence Seedorf drafted him into the first team ranks for the final match of the 2013-14 Serie A campaign, but Mastour was denied the opportunity to make history as Milan’s youngest ever player as he remained rooted to the bench.

Loan moves to Malaga and PEC Zwolle were intended to get vital competitive minutes under his belt and build his confidence, but neither deal worked out as he made just seven appearances in total.

Mastour was handed a senior international debut by Morocco in 2015, but he has drifted out of that fold as well.

The demise of a once promising talent is now complete as he has dropped into the free agent pool.

'Why say no to Madrid or Barca?'

Milan have opted against offering an extension to a contract which came to an end on June 30.

Mastour now finds himself at a career crossroads, with his profile currently overshadowing his professional achievements.