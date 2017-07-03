NHL free agency: Grading best, worst deals and how Carey Price fits in

NHL general managers were reluctant buyers on July 1 for maybe the first time ever, and the lack of egregiously bad contracts made for one boring afternoon.

NHL free agency 2017: Grading best, worst deals so far and how Carey Price fits in

Karl Alzner was the only player in a thin unrestricted free agent class whose contract exceeded four years in term. As a whole, teams handed out roughly $450 million in new deals Saturday, per CapFriendly.com calculations. And that figure was inflated by big extensions in San Jose, Anaheim and Pittsburgh, so it has been a tame weekend overall.

Is it evidence of a lesson learned through years of salary cap headaches and harmful buyouts? Probably not, but it's an encouraging sign (well, for owners at least) that teams are getting smarter with their wallets. It's also decidedly less fun for people who get to write articles ranking the smartest and dumbest deals so far.

Nevertheless, here we go.

Best signings

5. Benoit Pouliot to the Sabres

​One year, $1.15 million

​It wasn't Pouliot's fault the Oilers thought he was worth $20 million. He never lived up to that sort of production, so the team cut bait after a frustrating third season together. In Buffalo, the 30-year-old analytics darling will pocket that buyout money and should be motivated by a one-year, prove-it contract. He might even see top-six minutes for the wing-needy Sabres.

Grade: B

4. Scott Hartnell to the Predators

One year, $1 million

Another recent buyout, Hartnell returns to the franchise that made him the sixth overall pick way back in the 2000 NHL Draft. Now 35, he's reunited with Predators coach Peter Laviolette, under whom Hartnell played in Philadelphia, a few of the most productive seasons of his career. The penalty minutes aren't great, but Hartnell is one year removed from three straight 20-goal seasons and is more than capable of contributing quality bottom-six production for a Stanley Cup contender.

Grade: B

3. Justin Williams to the Hurricanes

Two years, $9 million ($4.5M AAV)

One of the many twilight reunion deals made this weekend, Mr. Game 7 is now back at the place where he earned his reputation as one of the NHL's best playoff performers. That $4.5 million AAV is a bit of an overpayment by the Canes for a 35-year-old, but the term is short and Williams is still a productive scorer who obviously carries a winning pedigree. He spent five years in Carolina, capturing the Cup in 2006. He's a captain candidate for a young squad on the rise.

Grade: B

2. Martin Jones' Sharks extension

Six years, $34.5 million ($5.75M AAV)

Contrary to the Carey Price extension (more on that below), the Sharks locked up their franchise goalie at an affordable rate. Jones is 27 and neither the term nor the cap hit should cripple future roster decisions. He's not yet an elite goalie, but San Jose is set in net for six years and positioned well in the short term to return to the Cup Final.

Grade: B+

1. Kevin Shattenkirk to the Rangers

Four years, $26.6 million ($6.65M AAV)

In essence, the Rangers replaced flat-footed cap burden Dan Girardi with Shattenkirk, one of the NHL's best puck-moving defenseman and the consensus top UFA available this summer. That's a win no matter the cost. But that Shattenkirk, a New Rochelle, N.Y., native, turned down longer term and more lucrative offers to suit up for his hometown team played right into the suddenly cost-conscious Rangers' hands. New York has one of the top blue lines in the league.

Grade: A

Carey Price's Canadiens extension

Eight years, $84 million ($10.5M AAV)

Look, it's not like the Canadiens were going to let the face of their franchise walk out the door next summer. He's perennially one of the best goalies in the NHL, injury history aside. But with any lucrative goalie contracts come more pressing questions about roster construction and how locking up an elite net presence usually isn't worth the cost.

Price's contract, which takes effect in 2018 and runs through 2025-26, ends when he'll be 38 and in the twilight of his career. The $10.5 million cap hit, tied for most in the NHL at signing, would eat up 14 percent of the salary cap if it stays flat, limiting what the Canadiens can do with their already-suspect roster for the better part of the next decade.

Simply put, modern age Stanley Cup-winning teams aren't built this way. But the Habs' hands were tied, so this falls smack in the middle.

Grade: C

Worst signings

5. Nick Bonino to the Predators

Four years, $16.4 million ($4.1M AAV)

As one of the best under-30 UFA centers available, Bonino was going to get paid. But like any complementary player who departs his all-world teammates to take on a larger role, he'll have questions to answer. Bonino was a strong playoff performer playing mostly bottom-six minutes for the Penguins. As presently constructed, the Predators likely will cast Bonino as their second-line center. He's three years removed from his only 40-point season and will turn 33 by the time the deal expires, so that $4.1 million cap hit could become a thorn in David Poile's side before long.

Selling low on Colin Wilson, who at 27 was younger than Bonino and about as productive, for a fourth-round draft pick, then using a third-rounder in 2019 to acquire Alexei Emelin, only added to a strange valuation of assets. If this is all part of Poile's big-picture Matt Duchene plan, we reserve the right to alter this mark.

Grade: C-

4. Steve Mason to the Jets

Two years, $8.2 million ($4.1M AAV)

Winnipeg's need for a veteran presence in net was must-fill this summer, and Mason is about as average as any other option. But why Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff felt compelled to pay him $4.1 million per annum, a price that far exceeded the market value filled with other comparables, was a bit confusing.

The 29-year-old was 39th in the NHL last season in save percentage (.908) and has won 30 games only twice in his career. Brian Elliott, who trades places with Mason in Philly, and Jonathan Bernier (both at $2.75M AAV) were better values.

Grade: D

3. Karl Alzner to the Canadiens

​Five years, $23.125 million ($4.625M AAV)

If Alzner's contract is the biggest overpayment of free agency, there have certainly been far worse in recent years. Nothing flashy, he's a solid defenseman who has been about as dependable as they come in nine NHL seasons. But the Canadiens now have nearly $30 million tied up in four players through 2020-21 — Alzner, Price, Shea Weber and Jeff Petry — and limited cap room to address their scoring woes.

Grade: D

2. Dmitry Kulikov to the Jets

Three years, $12.99 million ($4.33M AAV)

In a post-signing conference call, Kulikov called his brutal single season in Buffalo a "setback," though the Sabres gladly told the defenseman not to let the swinging bench door hit him on the way out. Kulikov's struggles predated his 2016 trade to the Sabres, and his stock has fallen considerably since his early years. The 26-year-old held little leverage (beside his age) and the Jets caved with a player-friendly deal that they'll probably regret in a year or two.

Grade: F

1. Dan Girardi to the Lightning

Two years, $6 million ($3M AAV)

The typically astute Steve Yzerman committed a rare misfire with Girardi, who's the butt of practically every analytics joke that has ever existed. Unlike the aforementioned low-money deals given to recent buyouts, the Lightning inexplicably gave the 33-year-old more term and money than he deserves. Yzerman seems to feel Girardi is a fit in Tampa's top four, but plodding defensemen have no place eating up top minutes on a championship-caliber team.

Grade: F