Montreal Canadiens have agreed an eight-year contract extension with Carey Price that will reportedly pay the goaltender an average of $10.5million per season through to the 2025-26 NHL season.

Canadiens sign Price to eight-year extension worth reported $84M

If accurate, the $84million deal represents a $4million per-year pay rise and not only makes his the biggest deal of the off-season, but also makes it the most lucrative contract for a goalie in NHL history.

Price, was 37-20-5 in his 10th season as a Canadien, recording three shutouts with a  2.23 goals-against average and .923 save percentage (1,656 stops on 1,794 shots).

The 29-year-old was one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender, and he played in his fifth All-Star Game this season.

Since 2007-08, Price has a 270-175-55 record in 509 regular season games and ranks fourth in Canadiens history with 39 shutouts.

