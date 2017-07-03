NBA free agency: Paul Millsap wooed by Nuggets — and Broncos, too

A team of top-level Nuggets representatives visited Atlanta on Saturday, zeroing in on what, according to The Denver Post, would be one of the most high-profile free-agent acquisitions in franchise history: power forward Paul Millsap.

NBA free agency: Top target Paul Millsap wooed by Nuggets — and Broncos, too

The Denver group included team president Josh Kroenke, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, GM Arturas Karnisovas and guard Gary Harris, apparent confirmation of multiple reports that Millsap is the Nuggets' top free-agent target.

Even the Mile High City's NFL team is involved, according to CBS Sports: "The meeting was for several hours, sources told CBS Sports, and members of the Denver Broncos, who happened to be in town, stopped by to recommend the city to Millsap."

MORE:

NBA free agency: Blake Griffin, Clippers reportedly finalize five-year deal

| NBA free agency: Andre Iguodala has agreed to return to Warriors



That's no surprise, given that Millsap, 32, would be an immediate frontcourt upgrade for the Nuggets. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season for the Hawks.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Millsap presumably would be in line for a max offer of $149 million over four years, although, The Post points out, because other teams such as the Timberwolves and Suns have backed off Millsap, that price could drop.