MLB memo to teams denies baseballs are different this season, report says

With baseballs flying out of parks at a record rate, Major League Baseball sent a memo to all 30 teams Saturday saying there is "no evidence" the baseballs are any different this season, USA Today reported.

The league sent the memo one day after USA Today's story under the headline, "Is MLB's ball juiced? Pitchers strongly believe something's not right." The story cited unidentified players, managers and coaches claiming the ball seems different this season (“The seams are different and the balls are a lot harder,’’ Mets manager Terry Collins said).

USA Today obtained a copy of Saturday's MLB memo, which details the process the league goes through to test baseballs, and notes "there is no evidence that the composition of the ball has changed in any way."

The one-page memo also notes that testing is done at least three times a year and measures the size, weight, seam height, circumference and COR (or the "bounciness") of the baseballs. Interestingly, league tests determined that the COR of baseballs this season is "slightly lower" than the average COR of balls tested last year. The higher the COR, the greater the exit velocity of a batted ball.

The memo concludes, "The baseball in use today tests well within the established guidelines on every key performance metric. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the composition of the ball has changed in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play."

For whatever reasons, baseball is witnessing the biggest explosion of home runs in the sport's history. As of the start of play Saturday, the league was on a pace to see 6,139 home runs this season, which would smash the record of 5,693 home runs set in 2000 — during the height of the sport's infamous steroid era.