Lions 2017: O'Brien cleared for final Lions Test as citing dismissed

Sean O'Brien has been cleared to represent the British and Irish Lions in their decisive third Test against New Zealand next weekend.

Ireland flanker O'Brien was cited for dangerous play following an incident in the Lions' dramatic 24-21 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington.

O'Brien's arm made contact with the side of Waisake Naholo's head as the former made a tackle in the 59th minute, with the wing unable to play on after failing a head injury assessment.

However, in a huge boost to Warren Gatland's tourists, the citing of O'Brien was dismissed following a lengthy disciplinary hearing on Sunday.

The Lions confirmed the news via Twitter and O'Brien is now likely to retain his place for Saturday's much-anticipated showdown at Eden Park.

"Firstly, I hope Waisake is ok. I'd like to thank the panel for carefully considering the case," said O'Brien.

Lions coach Gatland added: "We'd like to thank the panel for their professional and diligent approach. We are pleased with [the] decision.

"Sean is a tough but fair player and we are pleased that the panel dismissed the citing."

Sonny Bill Williams received a four-week ban earlier on Sunday as a result of the shoulder charge on Anthony Watson that saw the All Blacks centre sent off in the first half of Saturday's match.