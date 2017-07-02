Pacquiao vs. Horn results: Horn comes out on winning end of Pacquiao robbery

Nobody gave Jeff Horn a chance to beat Manny Pacquiao. Nobody…except the judges.

Pacquiao vs. Horn results: Live updates

Apparently the judges in Australia saw different as Horn defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision (117-111, 115-113, 115-113) to become the WBO welterweight champion. Sporting News had the fight 115-112 for Pacquiao.

Horn was game throughout the fight and had some moments in the fight. The Australian came out aggressive, something Pacquiao didn't seem to expect. For the next few rounds, Pacquiao gained momentum and started to get comfortable, and found the left hand which started to give Horn some trouble.

Pacquiao was landing the cleaner shots, but to Horn earned credit for coming forward and pushing the eight-division world champion to fight. In the seventh and eighth rounds, the action was stopped, as incidental headbutts opened deep cuts to the sides of Pacquiao's head.

In the ninth round, Pacquiao poured it on connecting with various combinations. Horn was rocked, wobbled and saved by the bell. Between Rounds 9 and 10, the ref was adamant in wanting to stop the fight, but allowed Horn to continue as long as he showed something in the 10th.

Pacquiao didn't show much in that 10th round as he had emptied the tank and needed to regain his strength. But in the final two rounds, Pacquiao went and appeared to close the show but the hometown cooking proved to be too much for even Pacquaio to overcome.

According to CompuBox stats, Pacquiao connected on 182 of 573 punches for 32 percent. Horn only landed 92 of 625 punches for a robust 15 percent.

There is a rematch clause in the contract in the event of Horn winning. Pacquiao said he will invoke the clause and Horn said he would oblige.

Here's how the fight panned out. All times Eastern.

12:57 a.m.: Round 12 to Pacquiao (10-9, 115-112). Pacquiao sealed the deal going with his left hand. Horn did his best to put away Pacquiao, but it wasn't enough. We go to the judges' scorecards.

12:51 a.m.: Round 11 to Pacquiao (10-9, 105-103). Pacquiao bounced back in the 11th, going back to the left hand and making Horn miss. Horn needs a stoppage to win.

12:48 a.m.: Round 10 to Horn (10-9, 95-94). Pacquiao was slow in the round and didn't throw as much while Horn was more active. Horn is still in the fight as we enter the championship rounds.

12:43 a.m.: Round 9 to Pacquiao (10-8, 86-84 Pacquiao). It appeared Pacquiao was starting to fade but more or less seemed to be irritated Horn was still in the fight and poured it on. Pacquiao threw the kitchen sink at Horn and had him wobbled on several occasions. The referee told Horn after the round if he doesn't show something in the 10th round, he will stop the fight.

12:39 a.m.: Round 8 to Horn (10-9, 76-76). Who thought it would be this close? Anyone? Horn's continuing to press Pacquiao and finding home with the right hand.

12:36 a.m.: Round 7 to Horn (10-9, 67-66). Horn was able to bring the momentum from the sixth round into the seventh. Horn and Pacquiao clashed heads again and caused another deep gash at the corner of the left side of Pacquiao's head. Again, Horn smelled blood and rocked Pacquiao with another right hand. Good momentum for the Australian.

12:31 a.m.: Round 6 to Horn (10-9, 58-56). Horn's best round of the fight. "The Hornet" landed a flush right uppercut to stun Pacquiao. Horn and Pacquiao clashed heads which caused a deep cut in the corner of Pacquiao's head. Horn went for the cut and landed a hard right which stunned Pacquiao for a moment. Can Horn carry the momentum into the later rounds?

12:25 a.m.: Round 5 to Pacquiao (10-9, 49-46). Another exciting round in a fight many boxing fans didn't expect to last this long. Have to give Horn credit. He's throwing but Pacquiao is blocking most of them. Pacquiao continues to find a home with the left hand but has started to use the right more. Look for it to play a bigger role in the fight.

12:21 a.m.: Round 4 to Pacquiao (10-9, 39-37). Pacquiao continues to find a home with the left hand. Horn landed two right hands but to little significance. Horn has to throw and throw often.

12:16 a.m.: Round 3 to Pacquiao (10-9, 29-28 Pacquiao). Pacquiao is starting to take control of the fight. Horn is starting to wing his punches and isn't hitting Pacquiao cleanly. Pacquiao landed 20 punches in the round which is his most to this point. Horn has a cut in the corner of his right eye.

12:13 a.m.: Round 2 to Pacquiao (10-9, 19-19). Pacquiao came out establishing his left hand, his bread-and-butter. But to Horn's credit, he's being active, pressing the fight and making Pacquiao work every second. Good fight so far, which many weren't expecting.

12:09 a.m.: Round 1 to Horn (10-9). A surprisingly competitive opening round. Horn hit Pacquiao clean with two right hands that hurt Pacquiao. Pacquiao came back near the end of the round using the left hand. Good pace.

11:58 p.m.: Pacquiao comes out to a rock star-like ovation. What a scene as boxing's only eight-division world champion makes the walk to the ring.

11:55 p.m.: The hometown kid, Horn is walking to the ring to thunderous applause.

11:36 p.m.: Manny Pacquiao gets set to defend the WBO welterweight title against Jeff Horn. Pacquiao's won back-to-back fights since his loss to Floyd Mayweather back in May 2015. He's looking for his first knockout since 2009. Horn won his last three fights by KO. The Australian looks to complete a Rocky-like story and defeat one of the best fighters of this generation.

11:25 p.m.: Ancajas retains his title defeating Kinoshita by TKO at 1:53 of the seventh round. What a performance by Ancajas. He controlled the fight from start to finish. Ancajas poured it on early causing heavy swelling to Kinsohita's eye in the second round causing significant problems for the challenger. Ancajas was the better puncher and the better fighter. Kinoshita didn't have a chance. right to the body. The fight came to a close when Ancajas connected on a five-punch combination and a vicious body shot dropped Kinoshita, who didn't want to continue.

10:40 p.m.: Up next, in the co-main event of Pacquiao vs. Horn, for the IBF junior bantamweight title, Jerwin Ancajas (24-1-1,16 KOs) defends his title against Teiru Kinoshita (25-1-1, 8 KOs). Ancajas last fought in January, when he defeated Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in China. Kinoshita is undefeated in his last six, with five wins by knockout.

10:27 p.m.: Conlan defeats Owen by TKO at 1:56 of the third round. The Irishman started out slow to begin the fight. He was pushing his punches and thought he would try and switch to a southpaw stance to see if he could confuse Owen. You could sense Conlan getting frustrated as he couldn't put Owen. In the third round, Conlan finally went back to conventional stance. Then, he went to work, hitting Owen with vicious body shots. A right hand to the body hOwne crumbling and had the look of being finished. Conlan looked at the ref but Conlan kept going, connecting with a three-punch combination and the ref put a halt to the fight.

10:06 p.m.: Coming up next at Pacquiao vs. Mosley, in featherweight action, heralded prospect Mick Conlan (2-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Jarrett Owen (5-4-2). Conlan, a 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist and 2016 Olympian, fought just six weeks ago in Chicago against Alfredo Chanez. This should be no more than a showcase bout for the Irishman. A loud ovation for Conlan when introduced by Michael Buffer.

9:57 p.m.: Toussaint defeats Mosley Jr. by split decision (75-77, 77-76, 77-76). Don't know what the one judge was thinking in giving Mosley Jr. five rounds when at best he won no more than three.

A good performance by Toussaint. He kept finding a home with the left hook. Mosley refused to move his head proved to be no more than a punching bag for Toussaint.

9:16 p.m.: To kick-off the main card of Pacquiao vs. Horn, in an eight-round middleweight tilt, Shane Mosley Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs) faces David Toussaint (10-0, 8 KOs). Mosley Jr. is the son of former world champion and boxing great "Sugar" Shane Mosley. Great highlight package before the fighters walk to the ring. What a spectacle to see all those people inside Suncorp Stadium as it looks to only be about half-full.

9:09 p.m.: Live coverage on ESPN has begun with the commentary team of Joe Tessitore, famed trainer Teddy Atlas and one of a select few to beat Pacquiao, Tim Bradley. Steve Levy and Stephen A. Smith are tonight's studio crew. While Smith is a fan of the sport, he seems out of place. And to correct Smith, Pacquiao made around $150 million for the fight against Floyd Mayweather.

9:04 p.m.: If you are trying to watch the start of the card on ESPN, you will find there's a soccer game on. Knowing the money ESPN put up for the event, this is a bad start and could lose some viewers. No reason ESPN couldn't have moved the final moments of the game onto a neighboring channel. Not a good look to start the show.

9:00 p.m.: Tonight's fight is a battle for the WBO welterweight championship as the legendary Manny Pacquiao goes up against the relatively unknown Jeff Horn. Can Pacquiao do what many fight fans expect him to do and finish Horn early? Or can the hometown kid shock the world and beat the icon?

