UFC has always been a brand that wants to cross borders. By definition mixed martial arts crosses borders, but they have also done a lot with their commentary in using a comedian in Joe Rogan, they've broken borders by signing up a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., and now they are adding a little bit more to their production by bringing in rapper Snoop Dogg to do fight commentary.

Snoop Dogg signs with UFC as fight commentator

UFC president Dana White announced Saturday that Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, will contribute to segments on UFC's Tuesday Night Contender series. As first reported by MMA weekly, Snoop will be doing individual segments called the SnoopCast and will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Uriah Faber.

The SnoopCast will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass weekly.

"I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action," Snoop said. "Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic."

Snoop Dogg will premiere his segment July 11.