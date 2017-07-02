High-scoring defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is headed to the New York Rangers.

NHL free agency: Kevin Shattenkirk signs four-year deal with Rangers

TSN's Frank Seravalli reports that Shattenkirk has agreed to a four-year deal that will pay him $6.65 million per year.

The New York Post reports that Shattenkirk had offers "for far more money on longer-term deals," but the New Rochelle, N.Y., native liked the Rangers' situation. He's expected to line up on the left side on the first pair with Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

"As it (came) down to the wire here, you have to look at other considerations other than money, other than term," Shattenkirk told TSN.

Shattenkirk finished fourth in scoring among NHL defensemen with 56 points last season. He began the season in St. Louis, but was traded to the Capitals in late February. He scored 14 points in 19 regular season games with the Caps, and added six points in the postseason.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan had expressed interest in re-signing the 28-year-old defenseman, but admitted during the season it would be difficult given the team's salary situation.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Shattenkirk began his career with the Avalanche in 2010-11 before going to St. Louis in a trade his rookie season.