NHL free agency tracker: Kevin Shattenkirk's move to Rangers headlines early moves

The NHL free agency signing period began Saturday (noon ET), and teams around the league are wasting no time going after players they hope can improve their rosters. Here's a look at some of the big names around the league who are either changing places or staying put with a new deal with their existing team.

NHL free agency tracker: Nick Bonino's reported move to Predators headlines early moves

Kevin Shattenkirk

The high-scoring defenseman is headed to the New York Rangers, after agreeing to a four-year deal that will pay him $6.65 million per year. TSN's Frank Seravalli was first to report the deal. The New York Post reports that Shattenkirk had offers "for far more money on longer-term deals," but the 28-year-old New Rochelle, N.Y., native liked the Rangers' situation. Shattenkirk finished fourth in scoring among NHL defensemen with 56 points last season. He began the season in St. Louis, but went over to the Capitals in a trade in late February. He scored 14 points in 19 regular season games with the Caps, and added six points in the postseason.

Nick Bonino

The center who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups is reportedly headed to the Pens' most recent Stanley Cup Final opponent, the Nashville Predators. TSN's Darren Dreger reports the two sides have agreed to a four-year deal. Terms were not disclosed. The 29-year-old Bonino tallied 37 points last season, but saw his season end in Game 2 of the Final, when he suffered a left-foot injury while blocking a shot by P.K. Subban. Despite Bonino's contributions on offense and defense — he led all NHL forwards with 99 blocked shots — the Penguins did not have the cap space to match his $4 million AAV ask, according to CBS Sports .

Karl Alzner

The Canadiens shored up their defense Saturday with the addition of the former Washington Capitals defenseman. TSN reports the five-year deal is worth $4.6 million per year. Alzner, 28, had spent his entire nine-year career with the Capitals. He has scored 117 points in 591 career games.

Justin Williams

The 35-year-old right wing has signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes, bringing him back to the team with which he won a Stanley Cup in 2006. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Williams, whose NHL-record 14 points in Game 7s during his career earned him the nickname "Mr. Game 7," scored 48 points with the Capitals last season.

Patrick Sharp

Sharp, a key member of three Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks teams, is headed back to Chicago, according to multiple reports. The 35-year-old left wing spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Stars, but the Chicago Tribune reports he is taking a "steep discount" to return to the Windy City. Sharp spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring a career-high 78 points in the 2013-14 season, before being traded to Dallas. He scored 18 points in 48 games last season, as he dealt with injuries. He had season-ending hip surgery in March and was expected to need four to five months to recover.

Jonathan Bernier

The nine-year veteran is headed to the Colorado Avalanche. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported the one-year deal is worth $2.75 million. Bernier, 28, started 33 games in goal for the Ducks, posting a 21-7-4 record. Bernier had a 2.50 goals against average and a save percentage of .915.

Sam Gagner, Michael Del Zotto and Anders Nilsson

The Vancouver Canucks wasted no time adding free-agent talent Saturday, reportedly reaching deals with center Sam Gagner, defenseman Michael Del Zotto and goaltender Anders Nilsson. TSN reports Gagner and the Canucks have agreed to a three-year deal worth $3.15 million annually. The center tied a career high with 18 goals and scored 50 points last season for the Blue Jackets. Del Zotto's deal is reportedly for two years at $3 million per year. He scored 18 points in 51 games with the Flyers last season. The 27-year-old Nilsson, who posted a 10-10-4 record with the Buffalo Sabres last season with a 2.67 goals against average, has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million per year deal.