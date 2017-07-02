The Heat get the first shot at impressing All-Star forward Gordon Hayward in free agency in what appears to be a three-team race among Miami, Utah and Boston.

Heat display banners of Gordon Hayward in Miami jersey at American Airlines Arena

Miami is putting the full-court press on Hayward, going as far as photoshopping him in a Heat jersey in decorative banners outside American Airlines Arena.

Miami with the full-court press; decorated AAA Arena & the following at the meeting:



Zo

Riley

Spo



Quinn

Juwan

Haslem

Whiteside



May be more pic.twitter.com/LYR0PVBFl7 — Dont Hate The H3at (@DontHateTheH3at) July 1, 2017







For any skeptics out there, a Heat spokesman confirmed the banners are real.

Saturday marked not only the official start of free agency, but also the beginning of the NBA Summer League in Orlando. The Heat are prioritizing the former, as assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Juwan Howard are in Miami on "official team business," according to the Miami Herald — which is thinly veiled code for the team's meeting with Hayward.