Heat display banners of Gordon Hayward in Miami jersey at American Airlines Arena

The Heat get the first shot at impressing All-Star forward Gordon Hayward in free agency in what appears to be a three-team race among Miami, Utah and Boston.
Miami is putting the full-court press on Hayward, going as far as photoshopping him in a Heat jersey in decorative banners outside American Airlines Arena.
Miami with the full-court press; decorated AAA Arena & the following at the meeting:— Dont Hate The H3at (@DontHateTheH3at) July 1, 2017
Zo
Riley
Spo
Quinn
Juwan
Haslem
Whiteside
May be more pic.twitter.com/LYR0PVBFl7
For any skeptics out there, a Heat spokesman confirmed the banners are real.
Saturday marked not only the official start of free agency, but also the beginning of the NBA Summer League in Orlando. The Heat are prioritizing the former, as assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Juwan Howard are in Miami on "official team business," according to the Miami Herald — which is thinly veiled code for the team's meeting with Hayward.