Lions 2017: Williams makes unwanted history - Opta stats from the Lions' victory over All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions forced a decider in their Test series with New Zealand, coming back from 18-9 down to claim a dramatic 24-21 win in Wellington.

Williams makes unwanted history - Opta stats from the Lions' victory over All Blacks

Their victory was aided by the first-half dismissal of All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams, who made unwanted history as he saw red for slamming his shoulder into Anthony Watson's face.

- The Lions won the second Test on a tour since South Africa in 1997.

- This was the All Blacks' first defeat on home soil since losing to South Africa in Hamilton in 2009.

- The All Blacks failed to score a try against the Lions for the first time since 1977, ending a run of 13 games.

- This was just the Lions' second win against New Zealand in their last 14 efforts.

- The All Blacks had scored a try in 38 consecutive games going into this match, their second longest such streak.

- The Lions are unbeaten in their last five Tests when level at half-time (W4, D1), the last such game coming in a win over Australia in 1989.

- Sonny Bill Williams became the first player to be sent off in a Lions Test match for any side. He is just the third All Blacks player to be sent off in a Test match.

- This was the eighth time NZ have scored seven or more penalties in a match and the first time they have done so without also scoring a try.