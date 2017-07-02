Leon Goretzka will remain at Schalke for the new Bundesliga season, the club's sporting director Christian Heidel has declared, amid continued speculation linking the Germany international to Bayern Munich.

Schalke planning to keep Bayern and Arsenal target Goretzka

Reports the Bundesliga champions are keen to snap up the midfielder have spread during the Confederations Cup, with Goretzka hitting a quickfire brace in Germany's semi-final win against Mexico.

Chelsea sign Caballero from City

Ahead of Sunday's Confederations Cup final between Germany and Chile, Heidel moved to play down suggestions Goretzka is on his way out of Schalke.

"We'll definitely go into the next season with Leon," Heidel said.

"Maybe he is the most important player for us. It makes no sense to us to let him leave ahead of this season.

"It does not have to be a European club, a Chinese one can come in. That does not matter to us."

Goretzka has opted not to discuss his future during Germany's Confederations Cup campaign, with Premier League club Arsenal also reportedly interesting in buying the 22-year-old.

But in May, Goretzka used his Facebook page to insist claims he has already agreed to join Bayern on a free transfer at the end of the 2017-18 season were "false".