Alex Telles has been backed to end up at Chelsea “one day” by his agent, with it possible that Porto’s resolve could be tested this summer.

Telles tipped to play for Chelsea 'one day' by agent, with approach possible in summer window

The Brazilian left-back has figured on the Blues’ transfer radar in the past, with interest shown when he left his homeland for Galatasaray in 2014.

He has since moved on to Portugal, where he has continued to impress.

Alex Hunter reveals new Chelsea kit

Reports suggest that Chelsea view the 24-year-old as a possible alternative to countryman Alex Sandro, with no deal done with Juventus as yet for a top target.

Telles’ representative concedes that a move could happen, with Fernando Otto telling Sport Witness: “For now, we have nothing.

“Not from Chelsea. Neither me nor the player received any contact from any English club. But it can happen.

He added: “When he went to Galatasaray, we had an offer from Chelsea for Alex. But at the time, we had already confirmed a pre-contract with Galatasaray, and we could not go back.

“But there was information exchange, last year too. And I believe that maybe one day he will play for Chelsea.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be this season or the next. But I feel like one day he can play for Chelsea.”

Telles has a €40 million release clause at Porto, which would make him considerably cheaper than the club record deal being mooted for Alex Sandro, but Otto is reluctant to speculate on the size of the fee Chelsea could secure his signature for.

Chelsea make £123m from player sales

He said: “I don’t know. Porto paid six, seven million Euros. But he’s been valued this year, he was the best full-back of the Portuguese league, and in assists numbers he’s the best left-back in Europe.

“I believe they will ask a lot, not a little. Also because there are no full-backs in the market.”

Telles only joined Porto in July 2016, but could soon find himself on the move once more.