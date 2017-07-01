VIDEO: Lionel Messi and new wife Antonella Roccuzzo share a kiss on the red carpet

Lionel Messi and his new bride Antonella Roccuzzo shared a kiss on the red carpet as they walked out of their lavish wedding in Argentina.

The long-time couple was joined at the event by a host of stars and celebrities, with a heavy security presence also on hand to make sure it was a comfortable night.

But the newlyweds decided to show their love for each other with a public kiss while leaving the venue, a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario.

