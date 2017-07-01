NBA: George farewells Pacers ahead of Thunder move

George farewells Pacers ahead of Thunder move

Paul George paid tribute to Indiana as he farewelled the Pacers on social media, with a switch to the Oklahoma City Thunder imminent.

The Pacers reportedly struck a deal with the Thunder on Friday, which would send George to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

George – a four-time All-Star who was drafted in the first round by the Pacers in 2010 – is now set to team up with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook as the Thunder look to keep pace with the NBA's elite in the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old posted a photo to Instagram with the accompanying caption: "I can go on and on with pics and comments but INDIANA.. THANK YOU for all that you've been for my family and I!

"I've met and worked with some of the most unbelievable human beings I think I will ever meet!

"You all know who you are.. Indy you'll be in great hands with the future! Love you all."