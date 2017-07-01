FC Pune City will be determined to make their mark in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) after having failed to make it into the play-offs in the earlier three attempts.

Indian Super League: FC Pune City to retain Antonio Habas as head coach

The Stallions will once again have Antonio Lopez Habas as their head coach for the 2017-18 season, Goal can confirm.

The Spaniard had penned a two-season deal with the Maratha club which would have ended in Deceber 2017. However, with the ISL expanding into a five-month affair, the deal has been further extended until June 2018.

Habas led Atletico de Kolkata to win the ISL’s season one and helped them qualify for the knockout stages in the following year.

Last season was for the first time that he failed to lead a team into the knockouts as FC Pune City finished a disappointing sixth. They could only muster back-to-back wins just once during the course of the season. The Orange and Purple brigade also scored the lowest number of goals (13) alongside runners-up Kerala Blasters.

The former Valencia manager will now be the only coach to have featured in each of the four editions of the ISL.

Habas explained last year as to why he opted to join FC Pune City as he believes that they are amongst the ‘most professionally managed club’ in the ISL.

“The commitment of the (FC Pune City) management for having me as a part of the club and all its planning from the beginning was one of the primary reasons for me to join. This certainly is one of the most professionally managed club in the league and changing their fortunes will be a challengethat I am eagerly looking forward to.” Habas said.