A Virginia football player is $100,000 richer after listening to his grandmother.

Virginia football player wins $100K playing the lottery

Chuck Davis, a redshirt freshman for the Cavaliers, used the numbers his grandmother gave him and bought a $1 lottery ticket in Virginia's Cash 5 game.

"I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!'" he told the Virginia Lottery. Then he told his grandmother.

“We shouted together!” Davis added.

Davis was not eligible to play for the Cavaliers last year after transferring from Nebraska.

The Ashburn, Va., native purchased the ticket on his way home from a morning workout. He had stopped at a convenience store to pick up some coffee for his mother and decided to use his grandmother's numbers of 1, 3, 4, 7 and 9 to get a ticket for the Cash 5 drawing on June 25.



Great morning

— Chuck DAVIS (@ForeverGone6) June 26, 2017



Eligible to play in 2017, the Cavaliers definitely hope the 5-10, 175-pound cornerback can bring some success to a team that went 2-10 last year.

The government will, of course, take its cut in the form of taxes. Hopefully Davis didn't tell the store clerk he was a Virginia football player before buying the lottery ticket. Nobody wants the NCAA to claim Davis somehow capitalized on his status as a college athlete. Stay away, NCAA.