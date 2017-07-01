The Chicago Bulls continue to clean house as they officially cut ties with four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo.

Bulls waive Rajon Rondo after one season

Rondo was waived by the Bulls on Friday, following Jimmy Butler's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls, who ended 2016-17 with a 41-41 win-loss record and still have Dwyane Wade, also waived fellow guard Isaiah Canaan.

Former Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings guard Rondo was mentioned in trade talks leading up to his release on Friday. But with no takers, the 31-year-old was instead waived.

During his time with Chicago, Rondo appeared in 69 games (42 starts) and averaged 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

He shot .408 from the field, .376 from three-point range, and .600 from the free throw line after signing with the Bulls last July.