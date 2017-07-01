NBA free agency rumors: Danilo Gallinari looking for a 'Chandler Parsons-type contract'

In a league that has been largely focused on the potential movement of Paul George through a trade and Gordon Hayward through free agency, one of the more popular Plan B free-agents out there has been Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari.

But expect Gallinari to garner a Plan A-type price tag. According to NBA front-office executives, when free agency hits at the crack of Saturday morning, Gallinari will be seeking something in the range of a nine-figure payday over four years.

“From what we understand, he is looking for something similar to Parsons, a Chandler Parsons-type contract” one GM told Sporting News last week. “There is a lot of risk there, but that’s where the market is. Get past those first few free agents, and he is going to be next in line pretty quick.”

Gallinari averaged 18.2 points last season, putting up his best shooting season since his 28-game rookie year (44.7 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from the 3-point line, 90.2 percent from the free-throw line). It’s widely expected around the league that Gallinari will leave Denver, and will have plenty of suitors — including the Clippers, Rockets, Celtics, Kings, Spurs and Heat — depending on how the rest of the market shapes up.

The comparison to Parsons, contract-wise, seems to fit. Parsons got a four-year, $94 million deal from the Grizzlies last summer, and as an offensive-minded wing who can shoot from the perimeter and attack the rim, Gallinari fits the profile.

But the comparison to Parsons is also a little frightening for teams considering a Gallinari push. Gallinari has not played a full season since 2010, though he played 71 games in 2012-13 — before injuring his left knee, which would require two ACL surgeries and a surgery on his meniscus. He has also had right knee surgery.

Similarly, Parsons had struggled with knee problems in two seasons with th Mavericks (he missed 37 games in two years) before the Grizzlies gambled on the big contract for Parsons last summer. The gamble fizzled out badly, with Parsons averaging just 6.2 points in 36 games for Memphis.

That’s the trick for Gallinari in free agency: convince a team to give him a Parsons-type deal while convincing that team that he won’t have Parsons-like output next season.