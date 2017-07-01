The well-reported, very thorough Vince Young feature in Sports Illustrated this week offered up a wealth of buzz-worthy quotes and splashy nuggets. Harsh details about his financial screw-ups? Check. Profane-but-accurate dig at Ryan Fitzpatrick? Check.

Titans far from innocent in cautionary tale of Vince Young

But not far beneath the viral surface lurked a theme that had as much, or more, to do with how surprisingly short Young’s NFL career was.

In short: When Young was drafted by the Titans in 2006, the owner overruled the football staff, the head coach was no fan from the beginning, and his first offensive coordinator was fired after two seasons. How much more poisonous could the grooming of a young franchise quarterback be?

In fact, "grooming" doesn’t even apply. This was borderline sabotage. If the Titans had sat down collectively and drawn up a blueprint on how best to derail a high pick at the game’s most important position, they couldn’t have done much better than this.

This is where the obligatory disclaimer goes, that this doesn’t absolve Young of blame for how things turned out. There are plenty of examples of his immaturity and entitlement — or, as the aforementioned ex-coordinator, Norm Chow, put it, how he was "pampered, coddled, whatever word you want to use."

On the other hand, expecting quarterbacks to walk out of the draft and into this job with the level head of a veteran is never wise, even for the steadiest of rookies. They’re still no better than their coaching and development.

A stable environment, free of clashes in philosophy and priorities, as well as of quick-trigger coaching changes, doesn’t guarantee success. But they help more than the opposite.

If a team isn’t ready to give that, it shouldn’t spend a high pick on players who have growing up to do.

The owner, head coach, staff and top football people are the grown-ups. They don’t have to be, of course; they don’t have to conduct themselves as such, and they can choose to go about their business the way plenty of NFL teams do, with impatience, impulsiveness, desperation and runaway egos.

But they can’t be surprised at the results when they do. The results in Tennessee, in part, were Young and Jeff Fisher imploding in their fifth year together, Young getting cast off and Fisher parting ways at the end of the season.

And it results in an underachieving, underwhelming career for Young, full of regrets and an inability, even now, to talk in depth about what went down between him and Fisher.

For the Titans, it results in five more years before they find a quarterback they love as much as they once loved Young, Marcus Mariota (with the daughters of the late owner, Bud Adams, now running the team).

If Young is some kind of cautionary tale — which he is in many ways, as the story reveals — then that Titans hierarchy and the pieces that made it up are, too.

No, every team hasn’t learned. There are always going to be young quarterbacks who need to mature, and they don’t always (ever?) do it on the team’s timetable.

The teams, then, have to do the learning. Yet it’s still routine in the NFL for players to come in as pet projects of the owner (hello, Johnny Manziel). It's still routine for coaches and quarterbacks to be on different pages.

And it's absolutely routine for quarterbacks to find themselves dealing with new coaches every other year ... or every year … or before their first year is up. Speaking of Mariota and the Titans, by the way.

Thus, the Vince Young story should be required reading for Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Deshone Kizer and the other precocious quarterbacks entering the league this year. Mahomes in particular — the general manager who drafted him in Kansas City is already gone, all of two months later.

The lesson: When things go bad, plenty of times it’s you. But just as often, it’s them … and it just doesn’t have to be.