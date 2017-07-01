Mike Leach is still livid at how the university treated him in his firing and subsequent failure to pay him what he was due as the head coach of the Red Raiders.

Former Red Raider head coach Mike Leach rips Texas Tech

He isn't letting the university run away with the near $2.5 million owed to him, in his mind, when he was fired by the program 'with cause' in 2009. Leach was fired after former SMU running back Craig James complained to the university about the treatment of his son, Adam, in concussion protocol.

After the issue came up Leach refused to apologize and was subsequently fired for what the school called insubordination.

They fired him one day before he was due $800,000 as a retention bonus for being the team's head coach December 31, 2009. He's not letting that go.

“This thing won’t really go away,” Leach told USA TODAY Sports. “And it’ll never go away until this thing is settled. And it should be settled, because why should the future generation bear the black eye and the cloud that their university cheated their most successful coach in history? And why should I bear that, some of the 10 most productive years of my career? I was cheated out of my salary, and all the great memories that I, fans, players and coaches had, are diminished.”

He went on to rail Texas Tech on Twitter throughout the day Thursday, but this may have been the most poignant of statements he made.



If you sign a contract with a Texas state institution, it is worthless unless you are dealing with honorable people. Sadly, I was not.

— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 30, 2017



Leach is the current head coach for the Washington State Cougars.