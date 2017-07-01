NBA free agent rumors: Top five destinations for Blake Griffin

Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, making him one of the most prized free agents this summer.

NBA free agent rumors: Top four destinations for Blake Griffin

Chris Paul, Griffin's teammate for the past six seasons, was traded to the Rockets, giving Houston one of the NBA's best backcourts (the best, according to NBA 2K). Will Griffin also jump ship, or will he stay with the Clippers to be the face of the franchise?

MORE: Complicated CP3-Harden combo could make Houston unstoppable

Here's a look at the top five destinations for Blake Griffin as he approaches free agency.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics appear determined to sign Gordon Hayward in free agency, then trade for Paul George, but if a trade with the Pacers doesn't materialize, Boston could target Blake Griffin as a Plan B. Griffin doesn't have the shooting prowess or two-way ability of George, but he would be another building block for the Celtics.

One of the top players in the league when healthy, the four-time All-NBA honoree has been limited in recent years because of injuries, so there would be inherent risk for Boston in signing Griffin. But in the short term, Griffin, 28, would close the gap between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.

L.A. Clippers

Griffin opted out of his $20-plus million player option with the Clippers for next season, but that doesn't mean he couldn't renegotiate with L.A. and return to the team next season on a longer-term deal.

Griffin has had endorsements with Kia, Nike and Subway, so staying with the Clippers could allow him to maximize his earning potential on and off the court. They can offer him roughly $40 million more than any other team in the form of a five-year, $175 million contract, while keeping him in L.A. for any potential endorsement deals he might choose to explore.

While the post-Chris Paul era in L.A. may be one of transition and changing of the guard, Griffin has averaged 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in seven seasons with the Clippers.

MORE: Top available free agents

Miami Heat

The Heat have already lined up the first meeting with Gordon Hayward, and with almost $40 million in cap space, Miami could potentially sign multiple high-profile free agents. Griffin could play alongside Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt, where Whiteside's ability to protect the rim could help make up for Griffin's defensive deficiencies, and Whiteside could complement Griffin offensively.

Miami has point guard Goran Dragic and Whiteside both under contract for at least two more years, with promising second-year players Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson on the wing, making power forward the team's biggest position of need. If healthy, Griffin could step into the Heat's starting lineup and average somewhere close to 20 and 10, like he has most of his career.

Phoenix Suns

Despite acquiring two power forwards who were drafted in the top-10 in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Suns are pushing to sign Griffin in free agency. Phoenix has reportedly arranged a meeting with the 28-year-old forward once free agency begins Saturday, and the team could offer Griffin a four-year max contract worth roughly $130 million. Such a contract would only be possible if the Suns decline all of their free agents, according to SB Nation.

Phoenix's best days are still ahead, after finishing 24-58 last season, as many of the team's key contributors are younger than 25. The Suns could try to sell Griffin on the team's young core of Devin Booker, Eric Bledsoe, Marquese Chriss and this year's No. 4 overall pick, Josh Jackson.

Denver Nuggets

For some NBA fans, the Nuggets are potentially surprise contenders in the Blake Griffin sweepstakes. After a potential three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Pacers that would've sent Kevin Love to the Nuggets failed to materialize, Denver is reportedly targeting Griffin. He would add another double-double threat to the Nuggets' frontcourt alongside center Nikola Jokic, who is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

In order to keep up with the arm's race that is currently taking place in the NBA, Denver needs to add another star to its roster, and free agency might be the best avenue to do so without having to lose one of its young guards — Gary Harris, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray — or future first-round picks in a trade. After going 40-42 last season, finishing ninth in the Western Conference and one game out of eighth, Denver would boost its chances to get over the hump and safely into the playoffs with the addition of Griffin.