Murray and Kerber yet to discover first Wimbledon opponents

Andy Murray will face a qualifier or lucky loser in the first round of Wimbledon and fellow top seed Angelique Kerber must also wait to discover her opening opponent.

Defending champion Murray, who has been troubled by a sore hip, is in the dark as to who he will be up against at the start of his home grand slam on Monday – although he was put in the opposite half of the draw to Roger Federer.

Murray learned when the draw was made on Friday that he may take on Stan Wawrinka, the man who beat him in the semi-finals of the French Open, in the quarter-finals on the grass at the All England Club.

Kerber, runner-up to Serena Williams last year, will face a qualifier in the opening match of the third major of the year on Tuesday and may do battle with Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last eight.

Second seed Novak Djokovic begins the famous tournament against dangerous left-hander Martin Klizan and could face Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

Alexandr Dolgopolov will be Federer's first opponent at a grand slam since the legendary Swiss beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, the fourth seed, will come up against Australian John Millman first and may face Murray in the last four.

Second seed Simona Halep, denied a maiden grand slam title by Jelena Ostapenko in Paris this month, will also start against a qualifier in a women's singles tournament that would appear to be wide open.

Karolina Pliskova, seeded third, starts against Evgeniya Rodina, while Elina Svitolina faces a potentially tricky opening match against Ashleigh Barty.

Petra Kvitova, eyeing a third Wimbledon singles title, was drawn to take on Johanna Larsson as her remarkable comeback from a knife attack continues. Victoria Azarenka's encounter with CiCi Bellis was among the other standout first-round matches.