Preview: Southern Tigers looking to start Morais era on the right foot

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) welcomes Penang to the Tan Sri Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium on Saturday as the 2017 Malaysian domestic season resumes after a month long break.

The Super League clash sees the top-placed JDT taking on bottom-placed Penang side with 24 points and 11 places separating the two teams. When the two teams met at Batu Kawan Stadium at the end of April, it finished 1-2 to the visitors thanks to two first half strikes from Gabriel Guerra and Azamuddin Akil.

There are fresh faces on both sides, all looking to make an impact on the second half of the season. JDT has replaced Benjamin Mora with Ulisses Morais since their last meeting, but that isn't the only change. The reigning Super League champions have also added Natxo Insa to their fold and his presence will considerably improve the midfield department.

In test games during this break - Morais has been seen using Guerra, Gonzalo Cabrera and Mohammed Ghaddar as the 3-prong attack with Insa and Safiq Rahim as the more offensive midfielder. It seems that Insa is going to be tested in a more box-to-box role compared to what his credentials as a nominal defensive midfielder seems to indicate.

At the back, Izham Tarmizi will have the clear path ahead of him to nailed down the goalkeeping position for his own now that Farizal Marlias is suspended. It has always been a toss-up between the two as who will start between the posts but this opportunity could well see Izham blossom to the next level.

Understandably, given their current predicament - the changes at Penang has been done at a far bigger scale. Diogo Ferreira and Andrew Russell have been discarded and their stead came Sanna Nyassi and Mark Hartmann. On top of that, Zainal Abidin Hassan has also added experienced locals in Azidan Sarudin and R. Surendren to his squad.

The job at hand for Zainal is remarkably bigger given that he has to drag his team out from the mire of relegation where he would have welcomed the month-long break as it gives him the chance to get down to work with his team.

Penang may have only won one of their last five matches but in new-signing Nyassi has already got off the mark in their 2-2 draw away to Kelantan, right before the break started. Utility man Yong Kuan Yong looks set to be given another go in centre back position - coincidentally, one that he was pushed into during that defeat to JDT in the earlier meeting.

Morais will undoubtedly look to at least maintain their 6-points lead at the top of the table and given the opposition, a home win looks to be the most probably outcome. As for Zainal, the fight for his Penang side to starve off relegation would be better suited to start next week when they host PKNS FC but a strong performance against the champions could give them the same boost.