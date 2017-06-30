Manchester United star Paul Pogba hit back at critics of his team, saying their three trophies were all that mattered last season.

We won three trophies – Pogba dismisses United critics

Despite criticism over their performances, United claimed the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield in 2016-17.

Pogba, in his first season back at Old Trafford, was also questioned after United paid a world-record €105million to sign him from Juventus.

The France international dismissed critics, pointing to the silverware Jose Mourinho's men claimed.

"I accept that we didn't play well - we didn't do this, we didn't do that," Pogba said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

"I know what we did - we won three trophies. That's all I know.

"And that's all that matters. Because you can be the best team in the world, you can play great football and you win zero trophies. And who remembers them? No-one. Right?"

Pogba enjoyed a decent campaign in his first season back at United, the club he left for Juve in 2012.

The 24-year-old said he left the Premier League giants in search of game time, but felt a return was always possible.

"I left Manchester to play. That's all I wanted. Even though I was young, I felt I could play now and I didn't want to wait," Pogba said.

"So if it wasn't with Manchester, it would be with someone else. But in my mind, I knew: 'It's not finished, I might come back'.

"My mum told me this: 'You'll come back one day'."